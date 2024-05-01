Xbox 360 Store to close July 29, 2024 — But you can still play games without issue

Microsoft is retiring the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace starting July 29, 2024. That means you can no longer buy games, DLCs, or other content straight from your Xbox 360 console or through the Xbox Marketplace page. Microsoft initially announced this change in August 2023, and it's pushing through with the service closure this year.

Nevertheless, shuttering these services doesn't mean you can't play your games anymore. Dave McCarthy, the Corporate VP for Xbox Player Services and now COO for Microsoft Gaming, said, "This change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased. Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play not only [on] the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility."

Furthermore, you will still retain access to all the games you bought on the Xbox 360 Store or via the Marketplace. Even if you deleted a previously purchased game, you can still redownload it on your Xbox 360 via the Download History menu in your account's settings. And if you've upgraded to the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can still access your games from the Xbox 360 Store via backward compatibility.

In addition, Xbox 360 retains its online and multiplayer services. So, you can still enjoy your old console and don't need to upgrade to a new Xbox just to play your favorite titles. Better yet, Microsoft will still offer game updates even after the Xbox 360 Store and the 360 Marketplace shut down.

However, if you want to try new games or titles on your Xbox 360, you can purchase backward-compatible content directly from Xbox.com or via newer Xbox consoles. The only thing you will lose with the closure of the Xbox 360 Store is the Microsoft Movies and TV app, so you cannot use your Xbox 360 to watch movies and TV shows anymore. Nevertheless, you will still enjoy your purchases on the Movies and TV app on other Microsoft platforms like Windows and newer Xbox consoles.

Microsoft's closure of the Xbox 360 Store and 360 Marketplace starkly contrasts the shutdown of the Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShops. Online play for these consoles ended in April 2024, so you can no longer enjoy online features and multiplayer functions on these Nintendo consoles.

On the other hand, the most significant change you will see after the Xbox Store closures is that you can no longer purchase in-game content on the console; instead, you have to do it via the Microsoft Store or on xbox.com. However, aside from this, your Xbox 360 retains its full functionality, and you can still enjoy most of its functions and features even after nearly 20 years since it launched.