Crazy For Camo: MSI Debuts Camo Squad Desktop, Laptops, GPUs, Accessories

Are you a camouflage enthusiast? Do you like Ghost Recon: Wildlands? MSI debuted a new lineup of PC gaming products that could be right up your alley if you answered yes to one or both of those questions.

The MSI Camo Squad lineup consists of a gaming laptop (with two different GPU options), a desktop PC, a motherboard, and a graphics card, in addition to a plethora of accessories (a mouse pad, backpack, water bottle). Each of these special edition products bears a camouflage pattern and design.

The Camo Squad GE62VR 7RF and 7RE laptops both hail from the Apache Pro lineup, with the 7RF offering a GTX 1060 graphics card and the 7RE featuring a GTX 1050 Ti. Both sport an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, but full specifications (memory and storage configurations, display resolution) of the limited-edition notebooks aren’t yet known. You could say the specs are...camouflaged.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Also absent from MSI’s announcement are full specifications for the Trident 3 Camo Squad desktop PC, Z270 Camo Squad motherboard, and GeForce GTX 1060 Camo Squad 6G. Both, again, are adorned in the classy camouflage pattern. The Trident’s main panel is half covered in camo, the Z270 motherboard’s back panel I/O cover and heatsinks are the epitome of inconspicuous, and the graphics card’s fan shroud and backplate could easily remain hidden in leafy foliage.

In addition to the conspicuously camouflaged products, MSI is offering Ghost Recon: Wildlands bundles with the special edition offerings. Purchasing a laptop will get you a copy of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, a season pass, and all of the camo accessories (backpack, water bottle, dog tags, and mouse pad). A Z270 Camo Squad motherboard comes with a game code, and the GTX 1060 Camo Squad 6G comes with a season pass to Wildlands.

Although full specifications, pricing, and availability of the Camo Squad products aren’t yet known, we’ll check in with MSI at Pax East later this week to see if we can find the answers. For all we know, they could be hiding in plain sight.