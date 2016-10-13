MSI Debuts Cubi 2 Mini-PC With Kaby Lake CPUs (Updated)

Updated: 10/13/16 4:24pm CT - The article was updated with pricing for the Cubi 2.
MSI announced that its newest mini-PC, the Cubi 2, is now available with Intel’s 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.
The Cubi is MSI’s take on a mini-PC, and the company aims it at consumer entertainment and commercial business applications. The device features up to an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 32GB of memory (two SODIMM slots) and support for an M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch drive. The integrated Intel HD 620 graphics supports displays with up to 4K resolutions.
The pint-sized PC sports three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, in addition to a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port. Video output options include an HDMI and mini DisplayPort interface. A Realtek gigabit Ethernet port and an Intel 3168 wireless AC module with Bluetooth provide networking connectivity.
The Cubi 2 is available now starting at $299 for the Core i3 model, $379 for the i5 model and $499 for the i7 version.
|Product
|MSI Cubi 2
|Processor Options
|- Intel Core i3-7100U- Intel Core i5-7200U- Intel Core i7-7500U
|Memory Capacity
|Up to 32GB
|Graphics
|Intel HD 620 Graphics
|Storage Capacity
|- M.2 Slot- 2.5-inch SATA
|Networking
|- Realtek Gigabit Ethernet- Intel Wireless AC 3168 w/ Bluetooth
|Ports
|- USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen1) x3- USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1)
|Video Output
|- HDMI- Mini DisplayPort
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|147.9 x 155.3 x 58.6 mm
|Weight
|~390 g
I guess MSI chose to call their 3.0-A ports "3.1 Gen 1" simply for the marketing wank.
I picked up a Lenovo stick computer a while back. It is pretty neat aside from having a decent sized USB brick for power, then needing more USB ports, so a hub.. and so on. One of these would be a useful alternative, and much faster.
If you use a monitor with a brick, this with a brick, then need a powered USB hub you are already up to three bricks that have to go somewhere. Back to an all-in-one or laptop for simplicity.