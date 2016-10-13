MSI Debuts Cubi 2 Mini-PC With Kaby Lake CPUs (Updated)

Updated: 10/13/16 4:24pm CT - The article was updated with pricing for the Cubi 2.

MSI announced that its newest mini-PC, the Cubi 2, is now available with Intel’s 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.

The Cubi is MSI’s take on a mini-PC, and the company aims it at consumer entertainment and commercial business applications. The device features up to an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 32GB of memory (two SODIMM slots) and support for an M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch drive. The integrated Intel HD 620 graphics supports displays with up to 4K resolutions.

The pint-sized PC sports three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, in addition to a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port. Video output options include an HDMI and mini DisplayPort interface. A Realtek gigabit Ethernet port and an Intel 3168 wireless AC module with Bluetooth provide networking connectivity.

The Cubi 2 is available now starting at $299 for the Core i3 model, $379 for the i5 model and $499 for the i7 version.