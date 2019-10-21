MSI Launches Another Batch of X299 Motherboards for 10th-Gen Core i9 CPUs

Just as every other manufacturer is doing, MSI is launching new X299 boards to accompany Intel’s newly launched 10th generation of HEDT CPUs. MSI has three new models coming: The Creator, the Pro, and the Pro 10G. While these boards are intended for the new 10th-Gen CPUs, you could use them for previous 7th- and 9th-Gen CPUs.

The Creator is basically similar to MSI's motherboards for AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper: uncompromising in almost every regard except the price. It’s an E-ATX form factor and features a total of three 8-pin CPU power plugs, just in case you happen to have one of Intel's 18-core Core i9 CPUs, and you need to get it to 5 GHz or higher. It also comes with four full-size reinforced PCIe slots, three M.2 slots each with a heat shield, and the standard eight DIMM slots seen on many other X299 boards. The Creator also comes with a ton of I/O, which is great for enthusiasts.

The Pro and Pro 10G boards are normal full ATX boards and have a cut-down feature set compared to the Creator. For example, they only have two 8-pin CPU power plugs and two M.2 slots. These boards do feature the same full-size PCIe slots, but only half of them have been reinforced. Unfortunately, MSI seems to have cut down the most on I/O for the Pro board, which basically only has the bare essentials.

Lastly, you might also be wondering what the difference is with the 10G moniker; if you buy the Pro 10G, you get a 10-gigabit network card. Unfortunately, MSI has no plans to sell this motherboard in the U.S. market.

The X299 platform is over two years old now and hasn’t really seen a new architecture or node come to it since, but the platform is still kicking thanks to Intel’s massive price cuts that will arrive with 10th-Gen CPUs. With Threadripper 3 coming within just a few weeks, it remains to be seen whether or not X299 can hang in there for just a little longer. But at the very least, it’s definitely nice to see more X299 boards, especially for those who need an upgrade.