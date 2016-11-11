Trending

Nintendo Releases The NES Classic Edition, Sells Out Instantly

Nintendo released its NES Classic Edition console today in North America, but it is unlikely you will be able to buy the system any time soon.

After Nintendo's release, I started to look for where I could buy one of the systems. At first, I focused on local retailers. After checking with my local Best Buy, three Game Stops, a Target and two Walmart’s, I conceded that I could not purchase the NES Classic Edition locally. I then checked several online retail sites and was unable to find one for purchase outside of eBay, where the NES Classic Edition is selling far above its MSRP.

Curious about the lack of availability, I asked a Walmart store manager when they would get more of the console in stock. The manager informed me that they weren’t sure how long it would be until they could get more. The manager went on to say the Walmart in question received just twelve NES Classic Edition consoles for the day of launch. The manager requested more consoles but is on a waiting list.

Although we are unable to get exact details of the supply of NES Classic Edition, it appears that Nintendo is currently unable to produce these systems in sufficient quantities to meet consumer demand. The supply issue could be temporary, but it is likely that the problem will persist throughout the holiday season.

For most of us that means if we want to do some retro gaming, we will need to do it the old fashion way by digging the NES out of the closet and praying that blowing our lungs out makes the cartridges work.

  • eroshima 11 November 2016 20:48
    A walmart store received only 12? Wtheck... is a chain of goods, supplies and consumer electronics for God's sake... 12 units??. D4mn......
  • Jeff Fx 11 November 2016 21:26
    >For most of us that means if we want to do some retro gaming, we will need to do it the old fashion way by digging the NES out of the closet and praying that blowing our lungs out makes the cartridges work.

    If you're not blowing in a cartridge for the full nostalgic experience, you might as well just emulate on PC.
  • Rhinofart 11 November 2016 21:51
    Yeah, and nowhere I could find allowed me to pre-order it either. Friggin Nintendo. They did this with the Wii as well.
  • canadianvice 12 November 2016 01:12
    I work a certain redshirt office supply store - 5 calls in a row regarding stock of this thing. Pity we don't.

    It is going to be a HOT seller this Christmas/BF.
  • SinxarKnights 12 November 2016 01:23
    Whoa didn't know this was a thing. I want it now! It even has Balloon Fight! When my buddy visits we always go to his parents house and play that. Such an awesome game even today.

    Not to mention the other classics such as Metroid and Mario 3. Zelda!

    For real I need this.
  • iam2thecrowe 12 November 2016 02:23
    You know, Nintendo doesn't need to release a new console, they could just re-release all their old consoles, just adding a HDMI output, and they would make a killing. People are already flogging them for ridiculous prices online.

    That would actually be interesting to see, re-release all the consoles when the new one comes out and see which one sells best.
  • Scooter 30 12 November 2016 02:34
    I want one,but I don't see myself paying 200+ dollars for one. I'll just wait until I can find one at regular price.
  • urbanj 12 November 2016 17:15
    This is the problem with Bots buying out everything online, and retail stores allowing people to buy multiple units.

    Nintendo, and every other manufacturer of popular items (that are resold for crazy mark ups) should be going after the re-sellers and fining their selfish @$$3$.
  • Dyseman 12 November 2016 19:12
    I think they all ended up on ebay. Saw one just go for $317 LOL
  • falchard 12 November 2016 20:11
    Nintendo did a good job creating a respiratory strengthening equipment disguised as a gaming entertainment system.
