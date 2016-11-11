Nintendo Releases The NES Classic Edition, Sells Out Instantly

Nintendo released its NES Classic Edition console today in North America, but it is unlikely you will be able to buy the system any time soon.

After Nintendo's release, I started to look for where I could buy one of the systems. At first, I focused on local retailers. After checking with my local Best Buy, three Game Stops, a Target and two Walmart’s, I conceded that I could not purchase the NES Classic Edition locally. I then checked several online retail sites and was unable to find one for purchase outside of eBay, where the NES Classic Edition is selling far above its MSRP.

Curious about the lack of availability, I asked a Walmart store manager when they would get more of the console in stock. The manager informed me that they weren’t sure how long it would be until they could get more. The manager went on to say the Walmart in question received just twelve NES Classic Edition consoles for the day of launch. The manager requested more consoles but is on a waiting list.

Although we are unable to get exact details of the supply of NES Classic Edition, it appears that Nintendo is currently unable to produce these systems in sufficient quantities to meet consumer demand. The supply issue could be temporary, but it is likely that the problem will persist throughout the holiday season.

For most of us that means if we want to do some retro gaming, we will need to do it the old fashion way by digging the NES out of the closet and praying that blowing our lungs out makes the cartridges work.