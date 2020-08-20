Nvidia Record Q2 Revenue: Gaming Division Is No Longer The Biggest Moneymaker

Nvidia's Q2 earnings reports are in, and it looks like the start of a new era: data center earnings for Q2 have surpassed gaming revenue, which is the first time in history this has happened for Nvidia.

Data center revenues came down to $1.75-billion USD, which is 54 percent growth over Q1, and a massive 167 percent growth year-over-year. Of course, it's important to note that this is largely due to Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox. Without this, GeForce would still comprise the bulk of Nvidia's earnings.

“Our new Ampere GPU architecture is sprinting out of the blocks, with the world’s top cloud service providers and server makers moving quickly to offer NVIDIA accelerated computing." reads the press release. "Mellanox grew sharply, driven by the need for high-speed networking in cloud data centers to scale-out AI services. And Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with NVIDIA to power its next-generation fleet of luxury cars -- from the computer to the AI software, and from the cloud to the car -- is transformative."

Nevertheless, the gaming division didn't sit around either. It earned $1.65-billion in Q2, which is a 24 percent growth over Q1 and a 26 percent growth over the previous year, showing that despite the pandemic, Nvidia's business is as strong as ever.

In addition to these two segments, professional visualization and automotive followed, earning $203-million and $111-million, respectively.