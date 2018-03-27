After Fatal Uber Incident, Nvidia Defers Autonomous Car Testing On Public Roads

Nvidia today announced that it would suspend its testing of autonomous cars on public roads until it knows what went wrong last week, when a self-driven Uber vehicle featuring Nvidia’s technology struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.
On May 18, a Volvo XC90 SUV equipped with Uber's autonomous vehicle system struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
Following the incident, Uber suspended its self-driving testing program in all cities, and earlier today the Governor of Arizona suspended Uber’s right to test automated vehicles in the state pending the NTSB and NHTSA’s investigations.
Uber isn’t the only company affected by this incident; the fatality puts heavy scrutiny on other autonomous car initiatives. Nvidia is currently leading the charge in developing technologies for self-driving vehicles, and it’s not taking the news of Uber’s fatal crash lightly.
Today at GTX 2018, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company halted all public self-driving vehicle testing worldwide until further notice, though it's still operating manually-driven vehicles with its AI technologies so it can continue to capture real-world data and work to make these systems safer. In the meantime, until Nvidia can sign off on the safety of its self-driving car technology, the company isn’t willing to put lives at risk.
Nvidia is now running virtualized experiments to test its AI systems. Last year, Nvidia revealed that you could use the Holodeck platform to safely train artificial intelligence systems in a controlled, simulated environment. Today, the company introduced the Nvidia Drive Constellation, which is a virtual environment of the same nature, but with the express purpose of testing autonomous vehicle technology.
The Nvidia Drive Constellation platform features the VR Autonomous Vehicle Simulator, which enables testing of autonomous driving systems in adverse conditions that could impair the sensors systems, such as fog, rain, and bright sunlight. With it, you can queue up any weather condition and run simulated tests without putting people in danger, making it the safest place to test Nvidia’s Drive AI system.
And...https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-20/tempe-police-say-no-fault-uber-fatal-crash
"The car, which was traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph"
Speeding?
(and the womans possible but not verified "history of vagrancy" has nothing to do with this)
If a child chasing a ball runs out from behind sensor obscuring cover, no existing system can currently resolve the situation in a favorable manner for all involved. In the future, that may change. In the case of your example, the onus is on the parent or guardian letting the child run into the street in the first place, not the computer for failing to stop a moving vehicle in less time or with less information than is required. It's a tragedy whenever something like this happens, but it doesn't change the fact that a lapse of human judgement or control was involved in the incident. Maybe we should blame Sesame Street for not teaching children to look both ways before crossing the street, or perhaps the responsible adult was too busy texting to watch the child?
Hopefully the cause of the failure of the vehicle in this case to identify the woman and take correct avoidance measures can be found and a permanent solution enacted.
You can be sure that somebody would be issued a citation by the police department, and most articles would likely point this out, if the car was found to be speeding. There has been a case of a Google car being pulled over without a citation being issued for impeding traffic by driving at 24 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. However, Google has admitted that their cars are designed to exceed the speed limit when it's safer to do so, due to traffic conditions. Hard to say what Uber's cars are allowed to do in regards breaking speed limits without Uber commenting on that. Ultimately though, the news article you linked to, which I did read, claims a speed limit for the road which I assert it is factually incorrect, and can even be verified through Google maps street view. I also raise you a couple more articles, with the relevant paragraphs in quotes:
From the New York Times article, "How a Self-Driving Uber Killed a Pedestrian in Arizona"
From the Reuters article, "Homeless Arizona woman killed by Uber self-driving SUV was 'like everyone's aunt'"
I think we could argue, if you really wanted to, of the relevancy of both a person's financial status and psychological well-being, in how individuals interact with the places in which they find themselves. It doesn't tend to be the well dressed and well off I see breaking laws so they can exercise what for most appearances must be the worst possible decisions about where and how to cross the road.
You had me until you started arguing that Her vagrancy had anything to do with it. Do you know the area? How do you know the status of her "psychological well-being"? And who do you see doing crimes? You think people that dress well don't commit crimes or have mental illness? Maybe they change clothes for you.
You question my knowledge of the area? I question yours as well. I didn't take a stance on her mental well-being, but I do think it's significant and called it into question. Does the average person cross the street in front of a moving automobile, in the dark, without concern for their own safety? I'm not going to discount her mental health, no matter what it was, just because she may be without a consistent place of residence. People in dire situations often make decisions that they may not otherwise, decisions which are often times not the best for anybody involved.
The moment she stepped into the road outside of a crosswalk, she broke the law. The laws covering jaywalking are there for the benefit of both the motorist and the pedestrian. Well dressed or not, she stepped in front of a moving vehicle, whether aware of that fact or not, and paid a sad, fatal consequence.
This is not an argument for or against the dignity or humanity of her person, that just happened to be in the situation she was in. The issue of homelessness is a discussion that is outside of the bounds of this article. But, it does intersect when you look at how homeless tend to behave in contrast to how people who aren't as concerned with food or shelter tend to behave.
I live in a suburb of an area with a large vagrant population. Arguing that they are in any way model citizens or subject to special consideration above the laws that are in place to protect citizens is not going to give you any traction with me, but it's good to keep the conversation going.
If we are going to progress beyond letting humans make errors while driving, maybe there is progress we can make in regards pedestrians making errors as well? Do we fault trains when they run over people that are walking on the tracks? Do people really think that no matter what a pedestrian does does on a road, they should be excused and the motorist at fault?
You are absolutely correct on all points - well said! I have been discussing this very incident with coworkers and we all agree that Uber is not at fault here. Anybody would have hit this lady in almost the same way. We may have gotten lucky and hit the brakes or swerved at the last second. But in the end, I don't think it was unavoidable. If you watch the video, it's fairly conclusive that the pedestrian was not visible until the last second prior to being hit. It's a sad thing that someone died, but blame can't be blind either. If I were the judge, I would rule on the side of Uber due to so many contributing factors on behalf of the pedestrian.