Trending

Xbox And Oculus: A Partnership Designed To Blow Your Mind

By

Oculus has been on a mission to bring VR to the mass market ever since its successful Kickstarter campaign. With goals of selling millions upon millions of Rift headsets, the company needed to find ways to make adoption simple for the average user and for developers alike. It believes that familiarity is key to making the transition to VR experiences as seamless as possible.

To make this happen, Oculus partnered with Xbox to ensure that the input device used for Rift games is standardized. The two companies announced today that an Xbox One controller, along with a wireless adapter for Windows, will be included in the box of every Oculus Rift. 

While that in itself is exciting news, the big bombshell announcement came when Phil Spencer of Xbox announced that Xbox One games will be playable on Oculus Rift. Microsoft previously said that Xbox One games would be playable on Windows 10-based PCs and tablets, and with a Windows 10-based gaming PC hooked up to the Rift, it will be possible to play Xbox One games from a virtual private theater. Windows 10 will be required to stream games from an Xbox One, and it will natively support the VR headset. The retail Rift should be detected upon plugging it in to a PC with Windows 10 installed.

With Microsoft's Hololens being developed, the company sees the two products as complementary devices that enhance the scope of gaming options. Each offers a very different experience, which are mutually exclusive. Hololens is a mixed-reality system that projects hologram onto the real world, whereas VR immerses players entirely into a virtual world, blocking out the real one.

Microsoft believes that each has its place and is embracing both platforms.

The company teased that more information will be revealed next week at E3 and suggested tuning in to watch the keynote. We'll be there live and in person to bring you all the big announcements from the show.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightLight 11 June 2015 23:33
    shut up and take my money, and my virtual money too!
    Reply
  • skit75 11 June 2015 23:43
    Xboculus - Christmas 2015
    Reply
  • blabh 12 June 2015 00:14
    Streaming isn't going to work. It's crap on teh playstation tv from the ps4, its crap on the nvidia game stream to a rp2, 1080p 30fps. It's going to be crap on this too.
    Reply
  • hasten 12 June 2015 03:50
    Sony, your move. Morpheus better be awesome!
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 12 June 2015 06:57
    Am I the only one who thinks this is way overhyped?
    Microsoft has a tendency to screw up :D.
    Still, once the dust settles we will see what remains.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 12 June 2015 09:44
    This, my friends, are the fruits of competitive pressure. I can't imagine the pressure one would experience with an xbox connected to a pc to an oculus, but here's to surprises!
    Reply
  • colson79 12 June 2015 13:13
    Sony, your move. Morpheus better be awesome!

    This deal doesn't even compare to Morpheus. Morpheus will connect directly to the PS4 an do VR. This Oculus thing with microsoft will need an Xbox to stream the game to a high end PC. Then you need to be sitting in front of the PC using an Xbox controller connected to the PC. And then your Xbox game isn't even in VR, you just see a virtual theater with your game playing on the theater screen. This is a stupid gimmick if I have ever seen one.
    Reply
  • Puiucs 12 June 2015 13:25
    Sony, your move. Morpheus better be awesome!

    This deal doesn't even compare to Morpheus. Morpheus will connect directly to the PS4 an do VR. This Oculus thing with microsoft will need an Xbox to stream the game to a high end PC. Then you need to be sitting in front of the PC using an Xbox controller connected to the PC. And then your Xbox game isn't even in VR, you just see a virtual theater with your game playing on the theater screen. This is a stupid gimmick if I have ever seen one.
    to play games from the xbox on a PC you don't need a high end PC because the console is doing most of the work. the only problem i find with this is the lag, visual artifacts and other problems that other streaming devices have.
    Reply
  • quilciri 12 June 2015 13:33
    The Xbone....that can't even run demanding games at 1080p...is going to run them on the 1440 Rift screen...at the 75+ fps recommended for a good VR experience?

    Wasn't this the math they used prior to the housing bubble collapse?
    Reply
  • dstarr3 12 June 2015 13:37
    This is exciting from just a PC gaming perspective, as well. I plan to buy a Rift on launch, and now I got an X-Box controller with it, as well. Awesome!
    Reply