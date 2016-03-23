Gunfire Games Releases Official Trailer For Oculus Rift Exclusive 'Chronos'

Independent developer Gunfire Games has released the official launch trailer for the upcoming Oculus Rift exclusive Chronos.
Chronos is set in a post-apocalyptic world and chronicles a young hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from “a great evil.” Players must explore an ancient labyrinth to unlock “the secrets necessary to restore life and peace to their home.” Each time the player dies, their character ages a year, adding an additional layer of complexity and challenge to this atmospheric RPG.
The official launch trailer introduces players to the world of Chronos as well as some of the game’s mechanics and puzzles. Much of Gunfire Games' staff previously worked on the Darksiders series, so gamers have high hopes for this launch day title. We appreciated the game’s fixed camera setup, and the vast scale of its levels in our previous hands-on.
Chronos is a third-person action RPG and Oculus Rift Exclusive. The game is set to launch alongside the hardware March 28.
hope this VR dies so we can get re-released VR games as normal for our PS4 / Computers
If they were to release it for the P4 they will probably release it for the PlayStation headset.
VR could fail like 3D TV since the main reason 3D on TV or with shutter glasses failed was because it required expensive high Frequency TV or monitors and everyone was fighting for their own standard, not unlike current companies are all doing VR their own way. The lack of a consistent standards could mean VR will die as a niche market just like 3D.
This is no different from VHS vs Betamax, IBM PC vs Apple PC. It's the cheapest option with the most acceptable quality that will win at least initially and unlike 3D there are already various price points. The most expensive such as Vive and Rift will probably come down to two thirds the price after a year to compete with the others. It can't be just a fad as it has too many benefits that a TV can't give and it seems most people that view it are sold simply on looking around 360, never mind games, conferencing, remote vehicle 360 views, medical, personal home cinema, virtual travelling.
You forgot Blu-ray. Even though it was more expensive it beat out the HD-DVD standard that was "good enough".
Can't say that any of the reasons you listed are good enough to drop serious cash on something like that and sort of a major innovation, VR still has a long way to go. As it stands right now it's simply strapping a screen to your face with head tracking. If people just wanted to look around 360 they could spend less money and place curved monitors all around them to achieve the same result.