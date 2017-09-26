'Call Of Duty: WWII' Beta Begins Friday, Here's What You Need

The beta for Call of Duty: WWII starts this weekend and Sledgehammer Games revealed more information about the minimum and recommended hardware requirements. In addition, the studio also mentioned a few PC-specific features that will be available during the preview event.

Almost two weeks ago, the developers provided a list of the minimum hardware required to play the game. With the exception of an additional Nvidia GPU listing, the minimum spec remains the same, but a recommended hardware section was added this week with choices for both Nvidia and AMD components for the CPU and GPU, respectively.

Call of Duty: WWII Beta Minimum Recommended (1080p, 60 fps) CPU Intel Core i3-3225 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3GHz) Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)AMD Ryzen R5 1600X (Summit Ridge, 3.6GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 390AMD Radeon RX 580 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 25GB 25GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) or later Windows 10

The appearance of a PC beta, especially for a title as prominent as a Call of Duty installment, also means that players will get a chance to change many graphical settings so as to test their own hardware configurations. However, we only know so far that you can tweak the field of view and adjust the framerate cap (the limit is 250 frames per second). The studio also mentioned that the beta will have 4K resolution, ultra-wide monitor, and G-Sync support. In terms of input, you can use the usual keyboard and mouse combo (the game will also support high-resolution mice) or a controller.



One major mechanic that won’t make it to the beta is aim assist. According to the announcement, it wasn’t included in the event because “we’ll continue to optimize gameplay for PC. We believe this will help us to deliver the most helpful performance data possible so that we can fully optimize for launch.” Other features coming to the game in later updates include high dynamic range and multi-monitor support.

During the beta, you’ll have four modes to try out: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed. You also get to try the new War mode, where two teams of players clash in “iconic World War II battles.” There are also five classes, or divisions, to choose from, and each one features different weapons and skills. The event starts on September 29 and runs through October 3.