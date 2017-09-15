'Call Of Duty: WWII' PC Open Beta Arrives September 29

After an initial beta session exclusive to console players, Sledgehammer Games is ready for another preview of Call of Duty: World War II, this time for fans on PC. In preparation for the event, the studio released a set of minimum hardware requirements.

The developers mentioned that the following specs are for the beta only. It’s currently in the process of finalizing the official minimum and recommended specs for the game, which is coming in its next blog update. Still, you can tell that the game won’t require high-end hardware to run. Note that the specs don’t include an AMD processor, but you can always look up a proper counterpart to Intel’s chips in our CPU hierarchy chart.

Call of Duty WWII Open Beta Minimum CPU Intel Core i3-3225 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7850 RAM 8GB Storage 25GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) or later DirectX Version 11

In addition to providing players with a sneak preview of the upcoming game, Sledgehammer Games said the beta offers the chance for the community to “fine-tune and optimize the PC experience for November” and to stress test “core gameplay systems online backend infrastructure at scale.”

The studio also announced that it’s working with Raven Software for the open beta. Raven has some experience with the franchise, as it has worked on past installments such as Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III. However, it’s not clear what Raven Software’s official capacity is in terms of the overall development process.

The beta starts on September 29 and runs through October 2. Sledgehammer will reveal more information about the beta in the future, including pre-load times and featured gameplay content. Call of Duty: WWII will launch on November 3.