Pink Lenovo S850 Phone is for Fashion-conscious (Women?)

The Lenovo S860 wasn't the only phone Lenovo announced today. The company is adding multiple devices to its S-series line of smartphones. Joining the S860 is the S850, a smartphone for the fashion forward. At least that's what Lenovo is pitching it as. The reason? It's got a shiny glass exterior and is available in both pink and white. A good looking device, sure, but what's under the hood?



Specs wise, the phone is a decent offering. It boasts a 5-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 720 resolution as well as a quad-core CPU clocked to 1.3 GHz (it's a Mediatek chip, though Lenovo doesn't specify which one, so we don't know anything about the graphics). It also has 1 GB of RAM, 16 GB of integrated storage, dual-SIM support, WiFi, HSPA+, Bluetooth, a 2000 mAh battery, and Android 4.2.

It's not wild in terms of specs, especially when you consider some of the beefier flagship phones that we'll be seeing at MWC and later this year. However, the S850 is only going to cost $269, which is a lot less than higher spec'd flagship phones. The big selling point here is the design, which Lenovo says is geared towards the fashion-conscious user. That said, given that the only color options available are white and pink, we get the feeling that 'fashion-conscious' is code for female. If Lenovo truly wants to target the stylish set, it would be much better off offering a range of colors.

Though Lenovo offered the price in USD, the company hasn't said whether or not this device will be available in the USA. We'll keep you posted on that. Stay tuned for our hands on from MWC!

