'Pool Nation VR' Reborn For PSVR As 'SportBarVR'

At the beginning of September, the developers behind Pool Nation VR revealed that the game would make its way to PSVR this autumn and would support 8-player multiplayer. The game is still coming, but the plans and the name have changed.

Cherrypop Games and Perilous Orbit launched Pool Nation VR at the beginning of June. At launch, Pool Nation VR focused primarily on the billiards experience with 8-ball and 9-ball options. The developers also included a dart board with darts, but that was a small part of the game. Since the release of Pool Nation VR, Cherrypop and Perilous Orbit have added a collection of bar games to choose from. The developers refined the dart board and added a scoreboard so you can have a proper match. Over the summer, the developers installed air hockey tables and skeeball lanes in the virtual bar for you to enjoy.

So much has changed in Pool Nation VR over the summer that the developers decided to change the name for the upcoming PSVR release. Pool Nation VR is coming to PSVR as SportsBarVR, which, if you ask us, is a much more appropriate name for the game. Pool Nation VR is more than a pool game; it’s virtual social activity.

SportsBarVR supports four players, not eight. We’re unsure if the change from the original version is permanent or temporary.

As far as we can tell, SportsBarVR is effectively the same game as Pool Nation VR. It features billiards tables, air hockey tables, skeeball lanes, and dart boards, just like the Vive version, but the trailer reveals one extra game: Shuffleboard. Perhaps that's a clue about the next Pool Nation VR update, too.

Cherrypop and Perilous Orbit are still being tight-lipped about the release date for SportsBarVR. Hopefully, you’ll be able to play virtual pool with your friends on October 13, though we suspect the lack of a concrete release date suggests SportsBarVR won't be a launch day PSVR title.