Pool Nation VR Adds Air Hockey, Updates Darts In First Major Update

Pool Nation VR, from Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games, launched on June 1 and it has received glowing reviews since its release. We didn’t cover the launch of the game, but I’ve personally tried it and found it to be among the most rewarding multiplayer VR experiences available.

Pool Nation VR takes place in a virtual pool hall with multiple billiards tables. The game lets you play 8-ball and 9-ball pool, or you can play a round of darts if you prefer. The game includes its own proprietary physics system that simulates the way balls react on the table. The developers also added virtual beer bottles that you can smash on the wall and ground. You can even set them up on the table to perform trick shots.

Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games added a completely new game to Pool Nation VR in the latest update. Now you can play air hockey in the virtual pub, too. The air hockey update is free for everyone who owns Pool Nation VR, and Steam should already have updated it through your Steam client.

On top of adding air hockey to the mix of playable pub games, the developers have added several modes to the dart game beyond freeplay. In 101, 301 and 501 you start with the corresponding number of points, and the goal is to get down to zero. The catch is you have to hit a double before your points start counting down. You can also play cricket, which is a bit more complex. Players take turns throwing three darts at a time, and their points accumulate each round. This continues until you close out the 15 through 20 and the bullseye (read: single, double and triple are hit). The team with the highest score wins.

The Pool Nation VR update includes several general improvements as well. The developers said the game's graphics are now sharper than ever, and there are now audio settings to control the ambient chatter noise and sound effects. There is also a floor adjustment setting now, which will even let you play the game on a real table (No more leaning on thin air!).

Pool Nation VR is available through Steam for $19.99. You’ll need an HTC Vive system to play it, though.