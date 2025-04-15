Experience amazing VR gaming with Meta’s Quest 3S VR headset deal - now at an all-time-low price

If you're getting tired of all the bad news on TV from around the globe and fancy a little escapism, virtual reality is one of those hobbies that can transport you to other worlds and bombard your visual senses with an experience that can disconnect you from your environment. Traditionally, jumping on board with VR tech has been an expensive initial outlay, but thanks to today's deal, and this discount on the Meta Quest 3S headset, you can now jump into VR with the lowest-ever price listed for this headset on Amazon.

To see today's deal, head to this link for the Meta Quest 3S VR headset at only $269. This is an all-time low price for this VR headset according to the Camelizer (Amazon price checking tool) where you'll be saving $40 off the usual list price of $299, that's a little chunk of change that you can put towards a game or other media content for the headset. Speaking of games, this Meta Quest 3S deal also comes with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+. Now's your chance to don a mask and be Batman.

The Meta Quest 3S in this deal comes with 128GB of onboard memory and uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor with 8GB of RAM. This is what enables you to play games such as Batman. The headset is completely wireless and weighs a mere 2.2 pounds, you can use the split-back head strap and lens adjustment to achieve a comfortable fit and get the in-headset image in focus. The Meta Quest 3S has a sharp 1832x1920 pixels per-eye resolution, which is low compared to top-end headsets, but more than adequate for a great viewing experience.

Meta Quest 3S VR Headset: now $269 at Amazon (was $299)

With 1832x1920 pixels per-eye resolution, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, and 128GB of onboard memory, the Meta Quest 3S is the perfect entry-level VR headset to get you into the virtual reality experience, whether it's pretending to be Batman, or watching the latest movies from Netflix in Theatre-mode.



Also, there's great news for glasses wearers, you can wear glasses with the Meta Quest 3S using the glasses spacer that's included in the box, and if you want to ditch your glasses completely, there's the option to purchase custom prescription Meta Quest 3S lenses, these are sold separately and are an extra cost.

You do not need an active Facebook account to make use of the Meta Quest 3S, but you will need to set up a Meta account to use.

