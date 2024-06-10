Apple announces visionOS 2 supporting Dual 4K resolution with Mac Virtual Display, Vision Pro sales go global June 28

It's been a year since Apple first announced the Vision Pro, which is powered by visionOS. So it should come as no surprise that Apple announced the logical follow-up today: visionOS 2.

The biggest news Apple wanted to present with visionOS 2 is an updated version of the Photos app. While the Vision Pro has always supported spatial video and photos captured with a supported device (i.e., an iPhone 15 Pro), you can now "spatialize" your existing 2D photos. This adds a new level of immersion that makes it seem as if your photos jump out of the screen. Canon will release a special spatial lens for its EOS R7 digital camera, which should help increase the amount of spatial multimedia consumed on Vision Pro.

SharePlay is also now available with the Photos app, meaning that other Vision Pro users can experience your Photos library, complete with their creepy Spatial Persona appearing in the room with you in real time. Apple also announced that spatial videos are now editable with Final Cut Pro and will be viewable with a new dedicated Vimeo app for Vision Pro.

One significant addition is to the Mac Virtual Display mode. This mode allows you to use your Vision Pro as a virtual monitor for your Mac. Apple says that it will now support higher resolutions, including support for ultrawide resolutions, up to Dual 4K (7680 x 2160)

Travel mode now adds support for trains, which joins existing support for airplanes, and mouse support is coming to the Vision Pro, which can be helpful in the Mac Virtual Display mode.

Since it launched in February, the Vision Pro has only been available in the United States. However, that changes on June 28th, when the headset launches in China, Japan and Singapore. Then, on July 12th, sales will commence in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.