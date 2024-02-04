Gamer hacks Palworld onto Apple Vision Pro, plays game on 300-inch virtual screen — makes 115-inch 4K projector look puny

An AI evangelist has been quick to illustrate the gaming potential of Apple’s newly released Vision Pro headset. Alex Volkov rhetorically asked his Twitter / X followers “Who said Vision Pro is not a gaming device?” Then he demonstrated gaming in Palworld using his $3,500 device, Steam Link, and Bluetooth controller. In a follow-up video, Volkov contrasted the gaming experience offered by Apple’s latest consumer tech venture to the modern 115-inch gaming projector in his den. He indicated that the Apple headset was far superior, making the projector experience feel puny.

Apple Vision Pro users interested in gaming are steered by Apple towards its Apple Arcade. There are over 250 titles available via that portal according to Apple, but a quick look through the list of ‘experiences’ reveals a significant crop of what we might call repurposed mobile games. Titles like Fruit Ninja, Cut the Rope, and Jetpack Joyride are hardly ground-breaking however many dimensions you might try and add to them.

Enter Alex Volkov, the self-professed AI Evangelist who decided to enjoy some PC gaming on the Vision Pro. His setup included the expensive new Apple gizmo, a Microsoft Xbox wireless controller (paired via Bluetooth), and a gaming PC with TeamViewer, the TeamViewer iPad app, and Steam Link.

After apparently being surprised that this elaborate jigsaw of tech hardware and software worked together, an overjoyed Volkov got (somewhat controversial) game of the moment Palworld to fire up. The AI evangelist quickly followed up with another video, as the first one didn’t show much of the actual gameplay experience.

In the second video shared by Volkov, he made it his mission to boast of the fun to be had gaming on Apple’s Vision Pro. One of the biggest attractions, he indicated, was the huge virtual screens you could create in the Apple VR environment. Volkov is lucky enough to have a 115-inch gaming projector in his basement den. However, he walked down to the room to show a direct comparison between the projector and the virtual display. Apple’s game world viewing experience was far richer.

The virtual Apple display was a cinch to expand to up to 3x what Volkov could enjoy using his projector. Moreover, the AI evangelist flanked his game with a large Twitter feed and could have added even more multitasking apps. Lastly, the image quality was a noticeable improvement on the projector experience, and the latency was minimal (we think the gaming PC was in the same room).