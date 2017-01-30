Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 Supports 'Conan Exiles' And 'Ghost Recon' Betas

AMD released a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver. Version 17.1.2 fixed several nagging issues with various games and settings, in addition to adding support for a pair of beta-version games.
The driver update remedied a handful of known issues, including:
Smoke and lighting effect problems in Diablo III using DirectX 9An issue where you would get a black screen at launch in FIFA 17 when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurationsIntermittent game crashes in Watch Dogs 2 with some RX 300-series productsFlickering in the store preview pages after changing settings with a multi-GPU setup in ParagonCrashes and application hangs in Forza Horizon 3 with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on select Radeon products
Additionally, the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 driver features support for the beta of Conan Exiles and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta, giving gamers a chance to play the new titles in their unfinished states.
You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 at AMD’s website.
I have a R9 290X, I have to use 16.11 in order to avoid rendering my entire machine inoperable. With any other driver revision since 16.11, Windows 10 boots to severe display corruption, or it simply boots to a black screen entirely. If it boots: it prevents overclocking locks my core at 150Mhz and my RAM at 300Mhz
If AMD decides to continue to ostracize those that have 2 year old hardware, and have already given them money; it only succeeds in making Nvidia look like a better option for my next upgrade.
If I cannot make full use of my hardware with AMD's most-current drivers, then I see no reason to continue to suport them if they do not wish to continue to support me.
Apparently this is an issue cropping up with users with multiple displays. Someone made a tool that supposedly fixes it, also i'm hearing from people that this is actually resolved in 17.1.2, so that might be worth a shot for you!
So, I never know if they're actually aware of these problems, and I never know if or when they'll fix them unless I'm willing to test every driver release. I sort of wonder if this is some weird attempt to avoid negative publicity with their drivers, as it seems the more serious the issues the less likely they are to report or acknowledge them.
Many times the card / driver itself is not the culprit, example my LG monitor with Freesync had issues sustaining the FreeSync option on, i later found out that the problem came from the Monitor`s calibration software and it had nothing to do with the Monitor or driver itself.
PS: Nvidia gives a false sense of flawless since they don`t post "known issues" :)
The 290X released in Oct. 2013 :p But there's a fix for clockfrequency issues with multiple displays in this driver that wasn't listed in the above.
I never said I had two displays, because I don't.
I used DDU in safe mode to uninstall, tried AMD's utility as well; the problem persists .
Everything in the build is brand new with the exception of the graphics card.
I also never stated that Nvidia was "flawless" or even better; I stated that AMD's actions make them 'look like a better option'.