Trending

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 Supports 'Conan Exiles' And 'Ghost Recon' Betas

By

AMD released a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver. Version 17.1.2 fixed several nagging issues with various games and settings, in addition to adding support for a pair of beta-version games.

The driver update remedied a handful of known issues, including:

Smoke and lighting effect problems in Diablo III using DirectX 9An issue where you would get a black screen at launch in FIFA 17 when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurationsIntermittent game crashes in Watch Dogs 2 with some RX 300-series productsFlickering in the store preview pages after changing settings with a multi-GPU setup in ParagonCrashes and application hangs in Forza Horizon 3 with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on select Radeon products

Additionally, the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 driver features support for the beta of Conan Exiles and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta, giving gamers a chance to play the new titles in their unfinished states.

You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 at AMD’s website.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mike Coberly 31 January 2017 03:43
    It's a shame that AMD keeps putting out driver updates adding more useless features without first correcting the issues they've already created.

    I have a R9 290X, I have to use 16.11 in order to avoid rendering my entire machine inoperable. With any other driver revision since 16.11, Windows 10 boots to severe display corruption, or it simply boots to a black screen entirely. If it boots: it prevents overclocking locks my core at 150Mhz and my RAM at 300Mhz

    If AMD decides to continue to ostracize those that have 2 year old hardware, and have already given them money; it only succeeds in making Nvidia look like a better option for my next upgrade.

    If I cannot make full use of my hardware with AMD's most-current drivers, then I see no reason to continue to suport them if they do not wish to continue to support me.
    Reply
  • blppt 31 January 2017 04:28
    I agree that AMD's drivers can sometimes be a little flaky (recently they've been light-years better with the updates), but I too have a 290x (actually 2 in CFX) and i've never come across the issues you have. You might have to use DDU in safe mode, -and- AMD's driver uninstall utility to try to fix things. Since everything is Kosher with your setup with older drivers, i'd tend to rule out a hardware failure.
    Reply
  • rakadedo 31 January 2017 04:32
    19231730 said:
    It's a shame that AMD keeps putting out driver updates adding more useless features without first correcting the issues they've already created.

    I have a R9 290X, I have to use 16.11 in order to avoid rendering my entire machine inoperable. With any other driver revision since 16.11, Windows 10 boots to severe display corruption, or it simply boots to a black screen entirely. If it boots: it prevents overclocking locks my core at 150Mhz and my RAM at 300Mhz

    If AMD decides to continue to ostracize those that have 2 year old hardware, and have already given them money; it only succeeds in making Nvidia look like a better option for my next upgrade.

    If I cannot make full use of my hardware with AMD's most-current drivers, then I see no reason to continue to suport them if they do not wish to continue to support me.

    Apparently this is an issue cropping up with users with multiple displays. Someone made a tool that supposedly fixes it, also i'm hearing from people that this is actually resolved in 17.1.2, so that might be worth a shot for you!
    Reply
  • Verrin 31 January 2017 10:12
    FreeSync hadn't worked for me since 16.11.5, but I can confirm 17.1.2 has fixed all my issues. If there's one thing I'm disappointed in, its AMD's lack of transparency on these problems. They haven't been listing them on their "known issues" catalog associated with their driver releases, and it seems like they correct these under-the-radar and without really telling anyone.

    So, I never know if they're actually aware of these problems, and I never know if or when they'll fix them unless I'm willing to test every driver release. I sort of wonder if this is some weird attempt to avoid negative publicity with their drivers, as it seems the more serious the issues the less likely they are to report or acknowledge them.
    Reply
  • ohim 31 January 2017 11:36
    I have R9-290 and every new driver works without issues. First work out the problems that your PC might have. Switching to Nvidia doesn`t necessary make you problem free. Just browse the Nvidia forums first, full of issues with all kind of GPUs.

    Many times the card / driver itself is not the culprit, example my LG monitor with Freesync had issues sustaining the FreeSync option on, i later found out that the problem came from the Monitor`s calibration software and it had nothing to do with the Monitor or driver itself.

    PS: Nvidia gives a false sense of flawless since they don`t post "known issues" :)
    Reply
  • Poul Wrist 31 January 2017 12:42
    19231730 said:
    It's a shame that AMD keeps putting out driver updates adding more useless features without first correcting the issues they've already created.

    I have a R9 290X, I have to use 16.11 in order to avoid rendering my entire machine inoperable. With any other driver revision since 16.11, Windows 10 boots to severe display corruption, or it simply boots to a black screen entirely. If it boots: it prevents overclocking locks my core at 150Mhz and my RAM at 300Mhz

    If AMD decides to continue to ostracize those that have 2 year old hardware, and have already given them money; it only succeeds in making Nvidia look like a better option for my next upgrade.

    If I cannot make full use of my hardware with AMD's most-current drivers, then I see no reason to continue to suport them if they do not wish to continue to support me.

    The 290X released in Oct. 2013 :p But there's a fix for clockfrequency issues with multiple displays in this driver that wasn't listed in the above.
    Reply
  • 31 January 2017 14:05
    I moved from Crossfire r390x to SLI Nvidia 1080 and that was the best thing ever. It wasn't just because 1080 performed much faster, i knew that but it was due really buggy drivers or bullshit where you cannot simply install Crimson software due God know what f. reasons. By switching to Nvidia i never had to worry about drivers, it just works.
    Reply
  • Mike Coberly 01 February 2017 08:24
    Anyone mentioning that this fixes multi-display setups neglected to read what I wrote.
    I never said I had two displays, because I don't.
    I used DDU in safe mode to uninstall, tried AMD's utility as well; the problem persists .
    Everything in the build is brand new with the exception of the graphics card.
    I also never stated that Nvidia was "flawless" or even better; I stated that AMD's actions make them 'look like a better option'.
    Reply
  • Klask879 01 February 2017 22:10
    From my experience with Crimson drivers I have seen some framerate increases to my games and then some issues they need to iron out like for me AMD Shader Cache doesn't seem to function also AMD Chill option keeps turning off an on by itself. I am using an XFX Radeon R7 370
    Reply