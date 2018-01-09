Riotoro Debuts Enigma G2 Power Supplies

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

LAS VEGAS, NV -- We have already reviewed the first generation Enigma PSU with 850W capacity, which was based on a Great Wall platform. Within a short period Riotoro introduced the new Enigma G2 line, which consists of three member, with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W.

All are fully modular, have 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, and are based on the Seasonic Focus platform, which manages to combine good performance with affordable prices. A nice feature of the Enigma G2 units is Hybrid Silent Fan Control, offering three cooling modes: fanless, quiet, and max cooling. The internals feature only Japanese caps, however those caps' exact model numbers aren't mentioned anywhere. The cooling fan is provided by Hong Hua, measures 120mm across, and uses a fluid dynamic bearing, while the chassis is compact with only 14cm depth.

The most impressive feature for those units is the provided warranty, which is 10 years long. The new Enigma G2 will be available within the first quarter of 2018 and their MSRPs are $70, $90, and $110 for the 650W, 750W, and 850W models, respectively. Those PSUs haven't been evaluated by Cybenetics yet, however given the performance of the corresponding Seasonic Focus Plus Gold models, we expect ETA-A (88-91%) and LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) efficiency and noise ratings.

Riotoro Enigma G2 850

Riotoro Enigma G2 750