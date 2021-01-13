Samsung Announces Radeon powered Exynos SoCs are in the works.

Nearly two years ago, Samsung announced a partnership with AMD that would allow Samsung to use AMD RDNA silicon in SoC designs in around 2 years. Samsung announced at the end of the Exynos 2100 presentation that Samsung is still on track to deliver Radeon equipped SoCs rather soon. Unfortunately, the Exynos 2100 does not feature RDNA silicon; but if things go to plan, the next Samsung SoC after the Exynos 2100 should be equipped with a Radeon chip.

This should be rather exciting for both Samsung and AMD, Samsung needs a more powerful graphics processor in its Exynos chips to combat competitors like the industry-leading Adreno GPUs packed inside Qualcomm's Snapdragon SOCs. Hopefully blending RDNA with Samsung's future Exynos SoCs gives the company what it needs in terms of raw GPU horsepower.

This partnership also a great opportunity from AMD's perspective, AMD is now one of the only chip makers in the world to have products in both the x86 and ARM landscape, which should benefit the company significantly in the future. ARM is slowly becoming more dominant in the computing landscape as ARM processors become more and more capable.