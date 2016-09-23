Mixed Reality Minigun Madness! Croteam Showing Off 'Serious Sam VR' With Working Minigun Accessory

Croteam, the Croatian game development studio behind the Serious Sam run-and-gun first person shooter franchise, is ramping up its marketing campaign for the upcoming VR installment of the not-so-serious game series. Croteam partnered with HTC to showcase the game in mixed reality at the HTC Vive booth during the EGX conference in Birmingham, and the developer brought a treat to spice up the experience.

In mid-August, HTC tweeted an image of a prototype minigun accessory that Croteam was working on at its office. Little did we know, Croteam was building it for a marketing campaign (not unlike the working Nosulus Rift gimmick). And it built more than one. Croteam brought at least two working Vive minigun props to the Vive booth at EGX. A Vive controller stuck in the side barrel the minigun is used to track the prop, but it does feature a few buttons and a trigger on the handle. Croteam even went so far as to motorize the barrel array so that it spins when you fire the gun.

EGX runs from September 22-25. Croteam initially intended to release Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope in the summer, but the developer has yet to announce a launch date. Keep an eye on the game's Steam page for a release announcement.