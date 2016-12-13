'Sniper Elite 4' Lets You Kill Hitler (Again)

Another Sniper Elite 4 trailer is out, and it’s focused on—you guessed it—assassinating Adolf Hitler. Similar to the two previous games in the series, you’ll have to infiltrate a base and find the perfect hiding spot to take out the Nazi leader and change the tide of the entire war.

This time around, Hitler will be visiting a drydock where troops are manufacturing U-boats for the war effort. With the Führer’s attendance comes increased security. Heavily-armored guards, two-man patrols, snipers, and lookouts are all over the base, so you’ll have to be even more careful when sneaking around.

Just like in past Hitler missions, you’ll have different ways to kill him. You could go for the simple headshot or for something more elegant. The trailer showed the stage where Hitler could give a speech. Above it was the gigantic, metallic Nazi eagle logo that might be used against Hitler. Rebellion didn’t provide a specific number on the variety of methods to kill the target, but the trailer description alluded to the fact that there would be “dozens” of ways to take out Hitler. You can also take on the mission with a friend as it supports two-player co-op.

The so-called “Target Führer” and a “Camo Rifle Skins” pack are available for free to those who pre-order the game, although both will probably be available as standalone purchases after release. If you want more Sniper Elite 4 coverage, check out our short preview of the game from March.

