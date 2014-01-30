Trending

Toshiba Portege Ultrabook Survives Dog Drool Test

By

What's the weirdest thing you've spilled on your laptop?

A lot of laptop manufacturers these days are taking steps to protect their products against accidental spills or knocks. But how do companies test these laptops before putting them on the market? Well, if Toshiba is anything to go by, it involves a bit of help from man's best friend.

 

In an effort to show the effectiveness of its spill-resistant keyboard on its Portege notebook, Toshiba decided to conduct a field test with a big, friendly dog named Gusto. Gusto doesn't seem like the slobbering type at first, but that all changes when Toshiba breaks out the bacon. Toshiba's Portege is only advertised as spill-resistant against up to 50 ml of water but easily passes the Gusto slobber test.

Of course, you can't rely on a spill-resistant keyboard to save your bacon (teehee) if you knock a big glass of water over your computer. If you're very clumsy, you might be better off investing in a keyboard cover and keeping liquids well away from your laptop. You should also keep other people with liquids away from your laptop. At CES we learned that beer bottles, elbows and laptops do not mix.

Check out the video for yourself below:

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nevilence 30 January 2014 01:54
    Now I'm protected, now I can eat bacon off my keyboard with not a single concern in the world.
    Reply
  • COLGeek 30 January 2014 02:04
    Bacon/slobber testing...the new standard in notebook testing!
    Reply
  • demetrio_lacra 30 January 2014 03:07
    That doesn't look like drool... Accidental ejaculation test: pass!
    Reply
  • aevm 30 January 2014 03:36
    Thank you Jane, you write the best articles :)
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 30 January 2014 03:53
    12566363 said:
    Thank you Jane, you write the best articles :)

    You flatter me. :kikou:
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 30 January 2014 06:54
    buy your kid one of those, then they cant say their dog ate their homework.
    Reply
  • Nolonar 30 January 2014 13:00
    If you're letting your dog drool over it, you're clearly using it wrong. Too bad it doesn't survive "accidentally" spilled coffee :(
    Reply
  • Nolonar 30 January 2014 13:00
  • Chairman Ray 31 January 2014 08:46
    Yeah sure... drool
    Reply
  • el_bastardo74 01 February 2014 08:13
    I wonder how many 12-16 year olds have blamed a ruined laptop on poor Fido?
    Reply