11-Drive DRAMless SSD Round Up

Patriot Spark

“The Spark is a perfect entry level drive for those users looking to add a boost to their system,“ said Les Henry, Patriot’s VP of Engineering. “As many companies are just now coming out with their first generation TLC SSDs, the Spark is Patriot’s second-generation TLC SSD Line.”

The Patriot Spark ships in three capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB. We only have the 512GB drive to test. The Spark 512GB featured a $104.99 MSRP when Patriot released it last May. The NAND shortage has increased SSD pricing dramatically, and the Spark 512GB currently sells at Amazon for $154.99. It comes with a 3-year warranty and impressive specifications. The drive can achieve up to 560/540 MB/s of sequential read/write performance. The Spark series works with Patriot's SSD Toolbox software, but you have to download it from Patriot's website.

  • Phison S11 Series Controller
  • Integrated 32MB SDRAM on controller
  • SATA3 6Gbps/SATA2 3Gbps
  • TRIM support (O/S dependent)
  • SmartZip
  • Static and dynamic wear leveling
  • Bad block management
  • Low power management
  • Operating Temperature – 0° ~ 70°C
  • Native Command Queuing (NCQ) – Up to 32 commands
  • ECC Recovery: Up to 120bits/2KB
  • MTBF: 2,000,000 hours

The other products in this review all use a quarter-length printed circuit board with two or four NAND packages. The Spark 512GB uses a three-quarter length PCB with eight NAND packages for increased parallelism. That should equate to higher performance, barring any issues with the small 32MB cache built into the Phison S11 controller.

Patriot Spark (512GB)

Patriot SSD Toolbox support
Low cost
Inconsistent / Poor performance
Failed heavy workload test
No Over Provisioning

Patriot Spark (512GB)


