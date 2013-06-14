Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

BMW X3
Stepping into BMW's X3 from the X1, you immediately notice a size increase. The 2013 X3 is actually close to the same size as the first-generation X5, from 14 years ago. Our X3 test mule came with the smaller 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four instead of the turbocharged inline-six found in the already-discussed X1. Power is only down about 60 hp, but the tradeoff yields better city fuel economy.
In comparing past generations, that 2.0-liter turbo engine replaces the 3.0-liter inline-six from previous years, making identical power. Not all of the changes go over smoothly, though. BMW equipped the X3 it submitted with engine start-stop capability that we weren’t particularly fond of. When you're stopped, the motor shuts off. Then, when you press the gas pedal, it fires back up and you're on your way. It's not a transparent technology, though. The stop and then start is very noticeable because the engine shudders a bit as it shuts off and then fires back up.
Luckily, turning this "feature" off was as simple as putting the X3 into sport mode, yielding a side-effect of improved shift points from the eight-speed automatic transmission. The X3 employs the same xDrive AWD system as the X1, experiencing the same oversteer sensation before sending power to the front wheels. As you might expect, the turbocharged four-cylinder is adequate, but certainly not as fun as the bigger six-cylinder. With that said, the X3 is still an enjoyable crossover.
The X3 employs a similar infotainment setup as the X1, utilizing the same control knob we like so much. Functionality was largely the same, so we didn't spend too much time reconfirming that the same features worked.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2013 BMW X3
|Trim level
|xDrive28i
|Engine
|3.0 L BMW TwinPower inline-six (N55B30)
|Transmission
|Eight-speed Steptronic automatic
|Drivetrain
|xDrive
|Infotainment
|BMW iDrive Navigation
|Notable features
|Engine start-stopRear-view cameraPark distance controlBMW Assist with BluetoothBMW AppsServotronic vehicle speed-sensitive power steering
|Fuel economy
|21 city, 28 highway, 24 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$52,345
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.