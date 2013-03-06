Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Cooling, Fan Speed, And Noise
As a general rule, our charts are sorted by performance. On the other hand, many readers have instead asked for consistency between charts. Being a rebel, I arranged the first chart in order of sealed-liquid thermal performance, but then retained this order consistently throughout the remaining charts.
Thermaltake’s huge radiator cements the Water2.0 Extreme at the top of our charts, at least at maximum fan speed. Since following Corsair’s instructions by mounting the rear-panel exhaust fan as an intake violates the thermal design of our chassis, we’re calling second place for the more consistent NZXT Kraken X40.
Slow fans at default settings explain how the Water2.0 Extreme dropped from first place to third in our thermal charts. In light of this result, some users may wish to disconnect its USB interface entirely and instead use the motherboard-based fan controls, which rely actual CPU temperatures.
The Kraken X40 is surprisingly noisy for its size, though it also produced surprisingly low CPU temperatures. The H90’s low fan speeds help reduce its noise profile when mounted in the exhaust orientation, though it can get noisy when mounted as an intake. You see, reversing a fan places its blades next to the vent holes, and each hole can make a tiny whistling noise as the blade passes; the cumulative effect is quite noticeable.
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.