Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

The Search For A Better Sink

Whether we’re talking Porsche engines or performance PCs, surface area has always been liquid cooling’s greatest advantage. You get additional benefits from moving your radiator to a cooler part of your case, though few PC enclosures are designed for this (here’s one). And while it's possible to build an air-only solution similar in size to our favorite liquid-based products, we don't like the thought of a multi-pound copper heat sink hanging from our motherboards. After all, we've seen big coolers devastate processors and sockets when they're strapped in and shipped.

As a result of those logistic nightmares, most boutique builders use liquid cooling of some sort in their overclocked PCs. Of course, those high-end shops have enough experience to know not to ship a filled water-cooled box with an air vent. And they certainly can't expect most of their customers to know how to top-off their own systems, or follow a regular flush and fill routine. Closed-loop coolers are consequently popular because they prevent both leakage and maintenance hassles.

Closed-Loop CPU Cooler Features Corsair Hydro H90 Enermax ELC120 NZXT Kraken X40 Thermaltake Water2.0 Extreme Length 6.8" 6.0" 6.8" 10.7" Width 5.5" 4.8" 5.4" 4.8" Rad. Thickness 1.1" 1.3" 1.1" 1.5" Cooling Fans 1 x 140 x 25 mm 2 x 120 x 25 mm 1 x 140 x 25 mm 2 x 120 x 25 mm Total Thickness 2.1" 3.3" 2.1" 2.5" Control Type Motherboard Fan Headers Motherboard Fan Headers Software Programmable Software Programmable Weight 28 Ounces 28 Ounces 32 Ounces 41 Ounces AMD Sockets AM2 to AM3+ AM2 to AM3+ AM2 to AM3+ AM2 to AM3+ Intel Interfaces 1156/1155, 1366, 2011 775, 1156/1155, 1366, 2011 1156/1155, 1366, 2011 1156/1155, 1366, 2011 Web Price $100 $90 $85 $145

The Noctua NH-D14

If you don't plan to move your PC, you might not be as stressed about the weight of a big air cooler. For you, liquid cooling is all about temperature control. Therefore, the preeminent big air cooler serves as today’s performance baseline in a follow-up to December's Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14.