Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Results: Synthetic Benchmarks

Intel’s concerted effort to integrate functionality onto the CPU die leaves motherboard manufacturers with very little room to differentiate when it comes to performance. We further narrow the margin to differentiate by making sure all of the company's power management features are enabled, when possible. Boring performance charts are the one disadvantage of a fair fight, and these tests primarily become a way to spot broken hardware or firmware builds that cheat by automatically overclocking beyond Intel's specs.

Manufacturers can make fairly significant changes to their memory map, favoring either enhanced performance or enhanced stability. The slowest results are not necessarily the most stable though, as each company can test slightly different variations of the same module.