Taipei, Taiwan; Feb 18, 2011 – At CeBIT 2011 (March 1-5), BIOSTAR will be presenting a rich variety of MotherBoard & Graphic Card solutions, with demonstrations taking place in Hall 17, Stand E65.

Each year the demand for high performance computing components has increased. In catering to such demands and expectations, BIOSTAR, a leading company in the new digital era, has developed innovative products with the best price-to-performance ratio.

In the area of Motherboards; this year’s focus will be primarily on Intel latest P67/H67 chipset family supporting Intel Sandy Bridge processor. Another high light will be USB3.0 built on-board providing super data transfer speeds.

Come to see us live at CeBIT 2011.