Chino, California – October 25th, 2012 – Cooler Master, an award winning designer and manufacturer of thermal and protective solutions for computers and mobile devices today announces two brand new additions to its line of versatile Mac accessories, the CUBE and CLUTCH.

Windows 8 Ready

Announcing day one support for the latest and greatest Windows 8 tablets, Cooler Master’s Cube and CLUTCH make it so you can maximize your comfort and enjoyment while using your slick new tablet and operating system.

CUBE

Tablet computers are convenient, but they often are used in uncomfortable sitting or standing positions and that can cause pains all throughout the body. The CUBE was designed to help avoid these issues, by holding your iPad or other tablet in a secure position to create a more comfortable viewing / typing angle that makes watching movies, reading and chatting to friends easier. Numerous ergonomic height settings let you customize CUBE so you can find the ideal angle for comfort. Width adjustable rubber feet support any sizes tablet and also keep the CUBE securely in place.

Elegance in design and durability being key factors in the production of the CUBE provides you with a stand that will be useful for years to come. A slim and compact travel design makes it easy to fit inside any bag so you can use it at home, in the office or at your favorite coffee shop. The CUBE lets you do what you need to and stay totally comfortable. Use the CUBE with any tablet, including all iPad generations.

CLUTCH

The CLUTCH turns your MacBook*/Ultrabook into a slim and chic mini desktop tower.

Your desk is a mess. You clean, rearrange and throw away. Yet, there never seems to be enough space. The CLUTCH allows you to elevate your MacBook* and save crucial desk space by utilizing its small footprint design. Now you’ll have more room to place important documents, pictures of your family, office supplies, or books.

In addition, the CLUTCH orients your MacBook* so that it is easy to manage cables and make cable clutter a thing of the past. Non-abrasive interior rubber lining keeps your MacBook free from possible scratches. The non-slip rubber base keeps the CLUTCH from moving out of place. The CLUTCH – perfect for any space.

* Compatible with the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro with Retina Display, and Ultrabooks.

The CUBE and CLUTCH will be available on October 25th, 2012. Price and availability will vary based on region. Please consult your local Cooler Master Representative for more information.

About Cooler Master

Cooler Master was founded to provide the best thermal solutions to our customers worldwide. Since its establishment more than two decades ago, we continue to invest in product development in order to provide leading-edge innovations to people and businesses. Cooler Master's enclosure technology line-up includes heat sinks and fans, chassis, power supplies, function panels and accessories. Cooler Master has its headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, with global branch offices located in Europe, America and APAC, so that we can offer to our customers the best service in time. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster-usa.com.