Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, and peripheral solution provider, is proud to announce the all-new Elite 120 Advanced. The Elite 120 answers the call for an elegant MITX-size chassis that supports the best hardware available. A modern solution for the space conscious, the Elite 120 has been designed for high performance with attention to detail.

A Compact Surprise

Elite 120 Advanced is the most compact, yet fully featured chassis for MITX applications. An understated, brushed aluminum front panel shelters a powerful 120 mm fan intake. Cooler Master engineered the Elite 120 Advanced to fit in the tightest of spaces with the absolute maximum supported hardware. A pleasing, conservative design belies the true performance that the Elite 120 Advanced offers.

Brilliant Interior Design

Offering no compromises, the Elite 120 Advanced is marked as the benchmark for a brilliant, internal layout. You can add a 13” graphics card since virtually all of the longest graphics cards are supported. An easy-to-use rear PSU bracket, adapted from the Cosmos 2, allows Elite 120 Advanced owners to easily install long power supplies. Three 3.5” hard drives bays and a 5.25” optical bay round out the system. The Elite 120 Advanced also offers best-in-class cooling, including a 120 mm front intake, an 80 mm slim side fan, and additional support for a hard drive-mounted 120 mm fan. Highly compatible with components, spacious and elegant, the Elite 120 Advanced also maintains Cooler Master’s reputation for value.

Advanced, Affordable and Feature Rich

Cooler Master brings enthusiast-level standards to the MITX segment. A black interior with black cabling keeps cable management classy. It includes two fully functional external USB ports with an additional front-mounted USB 3.0 port. Dust-filtered intakes and exhaust reduce maintenance. While other chassis units exist that compare in size and performance, the Elite 120 Advanced delivers no compromise by providing the most modern features at an affordable price. The Elite 120 Advanced offers better support and great value for users.

The Elite 120 Advanced is available online and at retail locations around the world. Pricing and availability may vary. Please contact your local Cooler Master representative for more information.

About Cooler Master

Cooler Master offers thermal solutions to its customers worldwide. Since its creation two decades ago, it invests in product development in order to provide the leading-edge innovations to people and businesses. Cooler Master’s enclosure technology line-up includes heatsinks and fans, chassis, power supplies, and accessories. Cooler Master’s headquarters is in Taipei, Taiwan, with global branch offices located in Europe, America, and in the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.coolermaster.com.