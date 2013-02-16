Cooler Master Announces CM Storm RX- Gaming Surfaces – Your Prescription for Victory

Looking for an edge on your road to the top of the leader boards? Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, peripheral, and accessory manufacturer today introduces three surfaces under its CM Storm line of gaming products – Control-RX, Power-RX, and Speed-RX – as your much needed prescription for victory. Each surface is fortified with unique heavy-duty textures, engineered for pinpoint precision and highly responsive tracking to alleviate in-game symptoms and invigorate your gaming experience.

Control-RX:

Designed for low DPI gamers, the smooth Lycra surface and effortless glide touch provides maximum area for precise movement and the most accurate sensor readings to avoid issues like in-game jittering. The anti-slip polyurethane base keeps the pad in place during intense firefights and the extra thick, water resistant design makes longer gaming sessions more comfortable.

Power-RX

This larger-than-life Power-RX utilizes our Surgical Strike Surface construction, a finely textured area to execute precise and intricate movements with ease. Persevere through each battle with this specifically formulated material that also acts as a water resistant guard against splashes, spills, and sweat -- making it easy to clean with eliminates your downtime in the heat of battle.

Speed-RX

Developed specifically for high-grade optical gaming sensors (but also compatible with all lasers as well), the Speed-RX is equipped with a microscopic synthetic mesh for optimum precision, reduced drag thanks to nano-fibers with an aggressive non-slip rubber base, and better overall comfort from a 5mm thick cushion. The triple layer heat bonding process ensures you get a durable gaming pad that won’t let you down.

Choose Your Turf

The Control-RX and Power-RX arrive in North America on February 12th, 2013 with an MSRP of $34.99. The Speed-RX is currently available in North America with an MSRP of $24.99.

Please direct all inquiries to your local Cooler Master Representative or visit www.coolermaster-usa.com for more details.