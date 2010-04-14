BALDWIN PARK, CA (March 26, 2010) – CyberPower Inc. www.cyberpowerpc.com today announced that its high-end gaming desktop PCs will be infused with NVIDIA’s new Fermi graphics processor. The Fermi architecture for Windows 7 desktop PCs brings a new level of realism to gaming with DirectX11 support, 3D Vision Surround, CUDA architecture for faster downloads and readbacks, and PhysX for more realistic gaming interaction.

CyberPower ‘s top-of-the-line Black Pearl, Black Mamba Fang Series and Gamer Xtreme 3D desktop gaming rigs will all feature NVIDIA’s Fermi cards. CyberPower’s entire Gamer Xtreme line will also have options for customers to upgrade to NVIDIA Fermi architecture cards. When combined with Intel’s latest six-core process CPUS, CyberPower customers can be assured their custom gaming PC will pump out geometric realism, while offering increased image quality, and extreme performance.

CyberPower customers can choose between NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 480 GeForce GTX 470 graphics cards in single, dual, or even triple video card configurations.

CyberPower customers are assured that Fermi-based systems will have all the compatible components such as SLI-ready motherboards, power supplies and cooling options to be able to add a second GPU without having to upgrade any components.

All CyberPower Fermi-equipped systems can be easily customized with a number of hard drive and/or SSD, optical drive, memory, and other peripheral components options at the company website. All systems are pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows 7 64-bit Operating System to enhance your gaming and multimedia experience.

All CyberPower computer systems come with a 3-year limited warranty and free lifetime phone support.

About CyberPower Inc.

CyberPower Inc. www.cyberpowerpc.com was founded in 1998 and has emerged as one of the leading custom computer system manufacturers. Headquartered in Baldwin Park in Southern California, CyberPower manufactures and distributes a complete line of custom built Gaming Desktops, Gaming notebooks and high performance workstations to meet the unique needs of gamers, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and other end-users. For more information contact: Sales (800) 707-0393; Email cyberpower@cyberpowerpc.com.

All products/company names are either trademarks or trade names of their respective holders.