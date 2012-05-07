ENERMAX is thrilled to invite you to see our latest performance products at COMPUTEX 2012 in Taipei, Taiwan, from 5th to 9th, June 2012.

As a leader inthepower supplyindustry, ENERMAX will display the 80 PLUSPLATIMAXseries ofnew models-thehigherwattageof1350W, and the specialmodelsof thepower supplywill beunveiled. In addition,morenewindustrialpowerserieswill be unveiled, including the refreshing 2500WLEDPower.

Apart form that, ENERMAX isenteringthenew productsector: liquid-cooling. So please wait and behold for the glamorous moment!

Welcome to visit our booth at TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall, first floor, booth number I 1110.

For more information, please visit www.enermax.com

--

ENERMAX Technology Corporation is a globally renowned manufacturer of pc-components such as power supplies, cases, cooling device, and peripheral. Devoted totally to combine quality, performance, safety and design in its products, ENERMAX has obtained and achieved a myriad of world records and awards since its establishment in 1990. PSU & fan factories, 5 subsidiaries and numerous affiliates around the world provide an excellent channel network for its OEM/ODM and retail businesses, headquartered from Taoyuan/Taiwan.

©2012 ENERMAX Technology Corporation. All rights reserved.Omissions and printing errors excepted. Some trademarks may be claimed as the property of others.