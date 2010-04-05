FREMONT, CA--(Marketwire - January 26, 2010) - Antec, Inc., the global leader in high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade and Do-It-Yourself markets, today announced the ISK 300-150 and the ISK 310-150, the latest cases in Antec's ISK Series designed exclusively for Mini-ITX motherboards. The ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 feature an upgraded 150-watt power supply to offer increased functionality and versatility, combining exceptional performance with Quiet Computing™ features in a versatile small form factor system.

The ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 join the ISK 300-65 in Antec's ISK Series of enclosures designed to support Mini-ITX motherboards, the newest industry standard designed for low noise, minimal power consumption and compact computing. Both enclosures utilize an upgraded 150-watt power supply for 150 watts of stable Continuous Power. The ISK 300-150 and 310-150's cooling systems feature a side 80mm TriCool™ three-speed exhaust fan to provide quiet computing, lower temperatures and noise control.

Featuring the ISK 300-150's black matte exterior and the ISK 310-150's exclusive silver multimedia-friendly front bezel, these two enclosures boast an extra stylish edge while combining improved performance and whisper-quiet operation.

Additional features include three drive bays (one external slim optical 5.25" bay and two internal 2.5" HDD bays) and five convenient front ports (two USB 2.0 ports, one eSATA port and Audio In & Out) for added flexibility. Both enclosures also include one half-height expansion slot for additional functionality.

With small form factor frames and 0.8mm cold rolled steel chassis, the ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 are small and durable, and designed to handle the needs of professional users and system builders in half the usual space. Both cases are suitable for a multitude of uses, including thin clients, petite desktop options and home theater PC.

"Both the ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 deliver efficient cooling and versatility, all within a petite design that's perfect for Mini-ITX users," said Scott Richards, Senior Vice President at Antec. "With an included 150-watt power supply and a refreshed look, these cases give users a reliable, compact and convenient system with the flexibility to fit in either an office or home environment."

The ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 are available now for an estimated price of $99.95 each through major retailers, e-tailers and distributors. The ISK 300-150 and ISK 310-150 are backed by Antec's Quality 3-Year Limited Warranty. For additional product information and full technical specifications, please visit www.antec.com.

