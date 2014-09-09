B4B? Don’t we mean B2B? Actually, the term “B4B” was recently coined by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and represents the next evolutionary stage of the B2B model, one based largely on the “as-a-Service” model. As cloud computing continues to evolve and expand, we believe that business leaders need to recalibrate not only their firms’ internal operations, but also their understanding of B2B relationships.

This very topic is the focus of an on-demand webinar, “Bringing B4B to Life: Moving from Disruption to Growth.” Organized by TSIA and LogMeIn, this webinar discusses the nature of B4B, its implications for the business world at large, and how firms in every industry should strongly consider adapting to this new paradigm.

The B4B shift

Early in the webinar, we highlight how the rise of cloud computing services is leading companies to shift from CapEx to OpEx, thanks to the ongoing, service-based nature of these solutions. This shift represents a new relationship between business-facing organizations and their clients. In the past, firms would work hard to sell their wares to other businesses, and then would move on. With the cloud, though, this is no longer feasible, as businesses are selling services, rather than products. This means that ongoing performance and support are essential for maintaining satisfactory revenue levels.

This shift may not be easy for every company, but it is where the business world is moving. This webinar highlights not only the differences between traditional B2B and the new B4B models, but also the intermediary stages many firms will go through as they evolve toward the latter.

The dynamic webinar concludes with a great Q&A session. The questions, generated by TSIA members, explore exactly how companies can make the B4B transformation.

Questions asked and answered include:

How have Wall Street’s attitudes toward cloud computing firms changed?

How did LogMeIn make the transition to this cloud-based model?

Considering the ever-present issue of privacy, how should companies handle customers’ sensitive data and privacy concerns?

What should other businesses do to improve customer brand loyalty?

Are there any industries that will never embrace the cloud, or will it inevitably play a role in every vertical?

To hear the discussion and learn more about the rise of B4B, download and listen to the webinar now.