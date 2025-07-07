Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle back in stock in the UK — score new console and game for £429.95

All of our eyes had been firmly on Amazon Prime Day ahead of this week, but we've just spied that the Nintendo Switch 2 Console bundle featuring Mario Kart World is back in stock in the UK, specifically at ShopTo.

While not a discount per se, buying the Switch 2 replete with Mario Kart World saves you a big chunk of money: the console alone costs nearly £400, and the standalone game costs upwards of £60 depending on where you buy it.

If you prefer, you can also get the same deal at Argos, £429.99 for the bundle.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Console Bundle: £429.99 at Argos Get the same deal at Argos, enter your postcode to check stock local to you, as you may even be able to collect your console from a nearby store.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Console Bundle: £429.99 at very.co.uk Finally, the Mario Kart World Bundle is back in stock at Very in the UK, signalling a pretty big injection of UK stock across the board. Still, these are likely to sell out quickly.

Unveiled June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger 1080p screen over its predecessor, and the same docking capabilities as the original for gameplay up to 4K. There's also support for HDR, VRR, and up to 120 fps.

Of course, while it runs AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be most enamoured by Nintendo's extensive IP library, including the aforementioned Mario Kart World and titles like Zelda.

The bundles here include a digital download copy of Mario Kart World, the latest installment in the inimitable Mario Kart series.

You also get Nintendo's famous Joy-Con controllers, a couple of straps, and the dock for plugging into your TV, as well as a requisite HDMI cable.

Grab yourself the hottest gaming handheld on the market right now. Proving popular, Nintendo says it sold some 5 million units in its opening weekend, smashing its previous sales record. It's so popular that Nintendo's president even had to apologize over the shortage.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.