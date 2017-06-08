Login | Sign Up
Acer Reveals Entry-Level Aspire GX-281 With AMD Ryzen Onboard

by
2 Comments

Following the launch of its Aspire GX-281, Acer revealed a new model, this time aimed at the low end of the budget spectrum.

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 sports the same chassis we saw at Computex, with solid black panels and red accents. Under the hood, it features an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 quad-core (eight-thread) processor with 8GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 64GB), and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. For storage, there’s a lone 1TB HDD (no SSD, which isn't surprising, considering the price).

There’s a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port on the front panel, in addition to two USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-A ports and four USB 2.0 ports for peripherals and external storage. Display output is provided by an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort interface, and 802.11ac wireless connectivity comes standard in the Aspire GX-281. The wireless charging deck we saw on the GX-281 at Computex is also optional for this entry-level model.

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 has a suggested MSRP of $800, and will be available from leading retailers soon.

Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

  • WoWFishmonger
    $800 seems pricey, but its probably because 1/5 of that is the DDR4 memory. :|
  • cryoburner
    Anonymous said:
    $800 seems pricey, but its probably because 1/5 of that is the DDR4 memory. :|


    There's only 8GB. Considering they bought it in bulk, they probably didn't pay much more than $50 for it.
