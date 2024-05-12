This newly released Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop is under $1,100 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, you'll find the newly released Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop is available for one of its lowest prices to date. It debuted recently with a price of around $1,500 but it's already marked down to a new low. Promo code ZIPLENOVO will take an extra $100 off, taking the final price down to $1,092.

This gaming laptop hasn't been on the market long—it was released less than a month ago on April 20th, 2024. The offer applies to the 16-inch Luna Grey edition. It has a sleek, simple design with the Legion logo on the front. The keyboard is backlit with 4-zone RGB LEDs if you want to see a little flair to your experience.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop sports a 16-inch IPS panel backed up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU for graphics. It's powered by an AMD 7000 processor, comes with 16GB of RAM, and has a 1TB internal SSD for storage.

Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor which has 8 cores, 16 threads, and can reach up to 4.75GHz. For discrete gaming graphics, it relies on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU which outputs to a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate that caps out at 165 Hz and a brightness that can reach up to 350 nits.

It can support up to two M.2 SSDs and comes with a pre-installed 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for storage. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5-4800 via two slots but you can swap them out to expand it to as much as 64GB. For network support, you've got an Ethernet port available for wired connections as well as Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connections. There are two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port for connecting external peripherals.