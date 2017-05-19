Login | Sign Up
Search

Asus Has A Pair Of GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Cards

by

  • asus gt 1030 3
  • asus gt 1030 4
  • asus gt 1030 2
  • asus gt 1030 1

Not one to be left out of the GPU arms race, Asus added a pair of new GeForce GT 1030 graphics cards to its GeForce line. Both cards are based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which is equipped with 384 CUDA cores, 2GB of 6 GTps GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors.

The Asus Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition is intended for compact system builds capable of light gaming, multimedia use, and driving a 4K display at 60Hz. The card comes with a custom cooling solution that mates a dual-ball bearing dust-proof fan with an aluminum heatsink under a black plastic shroud. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.


The Asus GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 is a passively cooled low profile graphics card intended for slimline silent HTPC builds. The relatively sizeable heatsink sports fins with large surface areas to keep temperatures down while remaining absolutely silent.

The company website clearly outlines the target market for this card:

Engineered with a highly-efficient 0dB thermal design, [the Asus GeForce GT 1030] dissipates heat in complete silence — making GT 1030 the perfect choice for your slimline home-theater PC (HTPC) build. Exclusive AUTO-EXTREME Technology for premium quality and best reliability. It also has GPU Tweak II for intuitive performance tweaking.

These cards are produced using Asus' industry-first Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology. Obviously, building something by hand introduces the chance of human error. This new production process fully automates every step of PCB manufacturing and can be done with much more precision than before.

Both cards are equipped with a single-link DVI-D port and an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz. Asus also bundles GPU Tweak II with both cards, which includes the new Gaming Booster function that maximizes graphics performance with a single click.

We reached out to Asus for pricing and availability and were told that the Phoenix GeForce GT 1030 OC Edition should retail for $70 and the passively cooled GT1030-SL-2G-BRK for $64, as soon as they’re available.  


Asus Phoenix PH-GT1030-O2GAsus GT1030-SL-2G-BRK
GPUGeForce GT 1030GeForce GT 1030
CUDA Cores384384
Core Clock1,278MHz1,266MHz
Boost Clock1,531 MHz1,506MHz
Video Memory2GB GDDR52GB GDDR5
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit
Memory Clock6,008MHz6,008MHz
PCI ExpressPCIE 3.0PCIE 3.0
Display Outputs DVI-D, HDMI 2.0bDVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
HDCP SupportYesYes
Multi Display Capability22
Recommended PSU300W300W
Direct X1212
OpenGL4.54.5
CoolingHeatsink Fan ComboHeatsink (passive)
Slot Size1.51.5
Supported OSWindows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
Size7.3 x 4.4 x 1.4" (LxWxH)6.8 x 2.7 x 1.5" (LxWxH)
About the author
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. MSI Launches No Fewer Than Six GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Cards
  2. AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 Increases 'Prey' Performance, Reportedly Fixes 'Nier: Automata' Crash
  3. Inno3D Enters The GT 1030 Market With A 0dB Offering
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices