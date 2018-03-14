Audeze Mobius Features Head Tracking For Deeper Gaming Immersion

Audeze is making moves to shake up the gaming headset market with the introduction of the Mobius headphones, a 3D audio gaming headset that features advanced spatial audio technology and head-tracking sensors to increase the immersion of your gaming experience.

Audeze usually makes products for the music industry and audiophiles. The company said that its headphones feature proprietary planar magnetic drivers that produce superior audio quality compared to dynamic cone drivers. Audeze’s drivers feature ultra-thin diaphragms made of a proprietary nano-scale material that the company acquired from NASA. The drivers also feature powerful magnets on both sides of the diaphragm to reduce audio distortion.

The Audeze Mobius headset features 3D sound localization technology, which helps convince your brain that you’re in the environment that you hear. The headphones feature a three-axis accelerometer and three-axis gyroscope that poll 1,000 times per second to monitor your head movement, which enables Audeze’s software to dynamically adjust the sound profile of the Mobius headset in accordance to your head position.

The headphones also include anatomy calibration software that adjusts the speaker position and 3D emulation algorithms for the dimensions of your head.

The Mobius headset offers standard features that gamers appreciate, such as a removeable boom microphone with noise attenuation, independent headphone and microphone volume control, and a mute button. Audeze also installed memory foam on the headband and replaceable earpads.

The headset offers USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm connections, as well as Bluetooth communication and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Audeze expects to begin shipping the Mobius 3D audio headset in June, but you can place an order now through Indigogo. Audeze said that the Mobius headset would retail for $399 when it debuts at retail, but Indigogo backers can secure one for $199.