'The Evil Within 2' Patch Fixes Crashes For Older CPUs

by - Source: Steam

Tango Gameworks continues to improve The Evil Within 2 with patches. The 1.03 update is available for all platforms, but is also contains PC-specific fixes that should make the game run a little more smoothly on low-end systems.

The Evil Within 2’s minimum CPU requirements call for an Intel i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1GHz) or an AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5GHz). However, there are fans using even older chips, specifically the Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 (Kentsfield, 2.4GHz) or AMD’s Phenom II X4 945 (Deneb, 3.0GHz), to play the game, and they’re running into crashing issues during gameplay or when quitting the game. This new patch, however, should fix that problem. It also removes a performance drop when choosing the Display Based or Display Based (Half) option for VSync on a 144Hz monitor.


There are also some improvements to the keyboard and mouse controls. You can now use Num Lock for any action and the direction of moving through weapon options with the mouse wheel is now reversed in order to “feel more intuitive.” Other keyboard changes include the system showing the correct key if specific actions were changed to a different button.

Aside from the PC patches, there are some general fixes as well for all versions of the game. This includes corrected actions for AI enemies and specific moves from Sebastian. There are also some UI patches and numerous improvements to different visual, sound, and text assets. For the full patch notes, check out the latest entry in the game’s news page on Steam.

NameThe Evil Within 2
TypeAction/Adventure, Horror
DeveloperTango Gameworks
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateOctober 13, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. 'Injustice 2' PC Beta Kicks Off Today
  2. Get 'Skyrim VR' Free With Sony's New PSVR Bundle
  3. Latest 'Destiny 2' Patch Fixes PC Stuttering Issues
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.