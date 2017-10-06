Here Are The System Requirements For 'The Evil Within 2'

The Evil Within 2 arrives next week, but before you play it, you’ll have to make sure that your PC can handle the terror. On the game’s Steam page, Bethesda published a set of minimum and recommended hardware requirements for fans to peruse.

In addition to the specs, the entry also mentioned that the publisher, Bethesda Softworks, and the studio, Tango Gameworks, will be “altering this post as we get nearer to launch with more information.” One might assume that this could mean that the specs aren’t finalized, but it could also indicate that there are some PC-specific features still in development. This could include numerous visual updates, 4K and ultra-wide monitor support, or even a DirectX 12 or Vulkan API addition after launch. We’re bound to find out more about potential changes in the next week.



The Evil Within 2 Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1GHz)AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5GHz) Intel Core i7-4770 (Haswell, 3.4GHz)AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (Summit Ridge, 3.6GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 40GB 40GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

The Evil Within 2 will put you in control of Sebastian Castellanos once again, but this time around the mission is more personal. The evil Mobius corporation used Castellanos’ missing daughter Lily as the “Core” of a STEM world called Union, which is a place filled with horrifying creatures. Lily’s role as the Core means that she’s the architect of the Union world, but Mobius can’t seem to find her within her own creation. Castellanos must enter Union and fight through its horrors if he wants to rescue his daughter and return to the real world.

If you’re curious about the game, make sure you check out our hands-on coverage of The Evil Within 2. If you’re a diehard fan, you can place a pre-order on Steam, which gives you access to the Last Chance Pack. The digital bundle includes an exclusive Burst Handgun, additional crafting supplies, and a medical case. The Evil Within 2 arrives on October 13.