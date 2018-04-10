Facebook Launches Data Abuse Bounty Program

Most big tech companies have a bug bounty program. These initiatives are supposed to incentivize security researchers to share any vulnerabilities they find in the companies' products rather than revealing them to the public, selling them to third parties, or exploiting them. Facebook now wants to apply the same approach--offering compensation for quiet disclosure--to apps that inappropriately use its platform data.

That's why Facebook announced the Data Abuse Bounty Program. (Catchy name, right?) The company doesn't seem to have many of the program's details worked out yet, however, and we suspect that's because it's rushing to respond to the Cambridge Analytica scandal in as many ways as possible. Introducing the Data Abuse Bounty Program is quite literally another item on Facebook's "avoid another scandal" check list:

That image was taken from Facebook's blog post announcing this new program. In it, the company said that it wants to "reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen, or used for scams or political influence." It will then investigate the claims and, if appropriate, shut down the offending app and take legal action.

Facebook explained what it's hoping to learn from the Data Abuse Bounty Program via its terms, where it said that submitted apps must involve: