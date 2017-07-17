'Gran Turismo Sport' Arrives October 17 On PS4, PSVR

Microsoft’s marquee racing game, Forza Motorsport 7, comes out in early October, and it looks like Sony’s exclusive racing title will come out around the same time. Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi announced that the long-awaited Gran Turismo Sport arrives October 17.

The game was initially scheduled for release last November as part of the lineup of titles that would support the launch of the then-new PlayStation VR. However, Yamauchi announced a delay, citing that the studio needed “more time to perfect GT Sport.” A select group of players then entered a closed beta version of the game in March.

The game’s page on Sony’s website reveals a bit more information about what to expect from the latest installment in the long-running racing series. The game will feature over 150 vehicles for you to try out, with the types of cars ranging from the everyday stock car to concept designs. As far as tracks are concerned, there are 28 different layouts spread across 17 track locations where you can test your driving skills. For PlayStation 4 Pro owners, Gran Turismo Sport will support 4K resolution and high dynamic range. The game will also support PlayStation VR.



Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Announcement Trailer

Yamauchi didn’t provide other details about the game, but he said that more information on multiple topics, such as the campaign mode, creative tools, and even the car and track lists, will come at some point in the future. If you’re curious about GT Sport's VR performance, you can check out our hands-on feature where we tried three laps within the game while using PlayStation VR.