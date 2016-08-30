Number Of Sony PSVR Launch Titles Just Got Smaller: 'Gran Turismo Sport' Delayed Until 2017

The launch of Sony’s PSVR HMD is fast approaching, so you’d expect to be hearing announcements about games being added to the launch window for the company’s foray into the virtual reality market. Unfortunately, the opposite appears to be happening. Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo Sport has been delayed into next year.

The next installment of the beloved Gran Turismo series was set to be released in November 2016 and was expected to be one of the most exciting PSVR launch window titles. Racing games mix well with VR, as evidenced by such examples as Project Cars and Dirt Rally. There’s no doubt that many racing fans with their sights set on Sony’s upcoming virtual reality system were looking forward to cutting the apex in GT Sport this fall.

The brain behind the Gran Turismo series, Polyphony Digital president, Kazunori Yamauchi, revealed in a post on the Playstation blog that the company needs “more time to perfect GT Sport,” adding that, “We do not want to compromise the experience in any way.”

Yamauchi said he wasn’t ready to reveal a new release date for the game, but he did confirm that it's been delayed until sometime in 2017, which means that Sony’s claim of having 50 PSVR games by the end of the year dropped to 49.