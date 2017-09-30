Everything You Need To Know About Intel’s Coffee Lake

The launch of Intel’s latest (8th generation) Core processors, Coffee Lake, draws nigh, and we’ve been busily covering it from a variety of angles. We’ll continue to do so as our reviews drop and we learn more details about everything from gaming performance to thermals. We’re collecting all of that here, so to stay current on all things Coffee Lake, bookmark this page and wait for the updates to roll in.

The review NDA for Coffee Lake is October 5, and we tracked down the key details, including pricing. We’ve also learned an unfortunate reality for many users: Coffee Lake will not run in Z270 motherboards, so an upgrade to these 8th gen chips means a new (Z370) motherboard, too.

Speaking of the new motherboards launching alongside Coffee lake, we’re tracking all of those, too. Right now, we’ve published information on the Z370 mobos from Asrock, Asus, Gigabyte, and ECS, we have more coming. And of course, we'll also be reviewing them.



We’ve also taken a look at a spec-by-spec comparison of both Coffee Lake to the previous (7th-gen) Core processors, Kaby Lake, and Coffee Lake to the exciting AMD Ryzen lineup.

Stay tuned for more, friends; it’s getting caffeinated in here.