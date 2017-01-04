'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Gets March 2017 Release Date

BioWare announced at CES 2017 that Mass Effect: Andromeda will debut in North America on March 21, 2017.

The game is the latest entry in BioWare's popular sci-fi series. Instead of walking in the shoes of Commander Shepard, the protagonist of the original trilogy, Mass Effect: Andromeda will see players explore the Andromeda Galaxy in search of a new home for humanity along the edges of the universe.

Here's BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn on the game's scope:

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' is our most ambitious Mass Effect game to date. We’re telling completely new stories, creating new characters, new planets, new species, and introducing new gameplay systems. And for the first time, we’re bringing Mass Effect to the FrostbiteTM game engine, an incredible engine that’s delivering a tremendous graphical jump from the trilogy to 'Mass Effect: Andromeda.' To deliver on this, we’re taking all the time we can to make sure you’re getting the best possible experience.

EA originally announced the title at E3 2015 with a release scheduled for some time in 2016. The game was delayed in May, however, and slated for an "early 2017" release to give the developers more time to work. A new trailer debuted at EA Play in June before today's announcement at CES 2017.

BioWare said the game is expected to debut in Europe on March 23, 2017. Release dates for other regions have not yet been revealed.