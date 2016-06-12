Bioware Shows Off 'Mass Effect Andromeda' Trailer At EA Play

A month before Bioware took the stage today at EA Play, it announced that Mass Effect Andromeda was delayed to next year. However, fans saw a sneak peek of what’s in store in the series’ next chapter at EA Play.

Unlike the past three games, Mass Effect Andromeda takes place outside the familiar Milky Way galaxy as you search for a new home for the human race. The short behind-the-scenes trailer showcased some of the worlds, monsters and races in the foreign galaxy. As an extra treat, there were a few scenes that showed an improved version of the Mako, the agile off-road vehicle from the original Mass Effect.

Even with a new trailer, Bioware stayed silent on additional details for the game. However, the studio did tease more information at some point this fall.

Name Mass Effect: Andromeda Type RPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter Developer BioWare Publisher EA Release Date Early 2017

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware, covering News. Follow him on Twitter.

