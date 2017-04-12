Login | Sign Up
MSI Announces Five New A320 Chipset Motherboards

by

MSI announced five new AM4 motherboards boasting the A320 chipset that AMD introduced alongside its Ryzen 5 processors.

A320 is the baseline chipset for AM4 socket motherboards. It offers fewer PCI-E lanes, SATA-III ports, and USB ports than the mid-tier B350 and high-end X370. It's supposed to make up for those missing features by offering decent performance at a lower price. AMD said in a blog post that it expects A320 motherboards to cost around $50, although manufacturers and retailers naturally influence or set the boards' actual prices.

MSI announced the A320M Grenade, A320M Bazooka, A320M Pro-VD, A320M-Pro-VD/S, and A320M Gaming Pro. The company didn't share availability or pricing information on the boards--its U.S. website hasn't even been updated to include the A320 chipset on its search page at the time of writing--but B&H Photo Video lists the A320M Pro-VD and A320M Gaming Pro at $60 and $70, respectively, with expected availability in 3-7 business days.

We expect to learn more about these motherboards soon. MSI hasn't even issued a press release about them, to our knowledge, instead announcing the new boards with a tweet. In the meantime, you can check out B350 and X370 motherboards in our price lists for each chipset.

Product
MSI A320M Grenade
MSI A320M Bazooka
MSI A320M Pro-VD
MSI A320M Pro-VD/S
MSI A320M Gaming Pro
Socket
AM4
AM4AM4AM4AM4
Chipset
A320
A320A320A320A320
Form Factor
Micro-ATX
Micro-ATXMicro-ATXMicro-ATXMicro-ATX
Memory Support
2 x DDR4-2667
4 x DDR4-2667
2 x DDR4-2400
2 x DDR4-2667
2 x DDR4-2667
Onboard Graphics
1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz		1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz		1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz		1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz

1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz		1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz
 
1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
Audio
Realtek ALC887 Codec

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio		Realtek ALC892 Codec

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio		Realtek ALC887 Codec

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio		Realtek ALC887 Codec

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio		Realtek ALC887 Codec

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
LAN
1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
Storage
4 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

1 x M.2 slot (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices		4 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

1 x M.2 slot (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices		4 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10		4 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10		4 x SATA 6Gbps ports

- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10

1 x M.2 slot (Key M)

- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices
USB
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

4 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A

6 x USB 2.0
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

4 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A

6 x USB 2.0		6 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

6 x USB 2.0		6 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

6 x USB 2.0		6 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A

6 x USB 2.0
Nathaniel Mott
  • valeman2012
    If the A320 going be costing the same as the B350M`s is not worth it.
    I rather get B350M instead.
